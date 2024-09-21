Chris Wilder praises Sheffield United for game management in 1-0 win over Derby County

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder was delighted with the way his players managed their 1-0 win over a Derby County side who did their best to frustrate them at full-time.

Tempers boiled over at one point when Wilder and opposite number Paul Warne clashed as the latter tried to get the ball back from Jerry Yates for a quick throw-in. But the two are good friends and in the cold light of day Wilder could hardly complain. His side wasted time too once Gustavo Hamer put them in front with a wonderful free-kick – Kieffer Moore was booked for it – and the Rams noticeably sped up. Warne and Wilder know each other well from the time when the former striker was manager of Rotherham United, and his counterpart was at Sheffield United. “I think I've been booked once in 400 games before today, and that was at MK Dons for throwing a bottle of water down when there was 50 people in the ground. So I don't know who I was threatening. “I thought Chris touched my player and I wasn't having it, I lost it and told him straight," said Warne. "He said he didn't, so I have to respect that and I look forward to watching it back. And if he did, I'll go back and tell him again. You can't touch a player, it's unacceptable. “I get on brilliantly with Chris but as the leader of men, I'd want to play for someone who looks after the lads and I didn't like it. "I know I'm little but I fight for my team. I don't think it's right, that's all.” Wilder said: "It was a difference of opinion. There's no obligation for them to play at a really quick tempo but 27,000 punters jumped on it as well as the manager and I think the referee has an obligation to speed the game up a little bit. I wasn't intentionally trying to touch his player, the ball was there and I wanted to speed the game up. “There was a reaction from the player, I get a yellow card and I disagreed with Paul. I've got an incredible amount of respect for him but It doesn't mean I have to be the best mate on a Saturday afternoon. "If we had gone 1-0 down it would have been a slower game than it was first half and it was pretty slow first half. We'd still be playing now at gone six o'clock. "It was amazing though, it was like Benny Hill when the six minutes went up, everyone was running about it all over the place. "These are the things we've got to overcome and we did." It was Sheffield United's third consecutive game without conceding, and a good test of character from a side who have come through a few lately, and who lost vice-captain Oliver Arblaster to an ankle injury in the last training session before the game. "We prepared for a really tough game," said Wilder. "I'm delighted to get a 1-0 win and a clean sheet. "It was a bit bitty at times from our point of view, especially first half. You've got to give credit to Derby and the set-up, they made it difficult. "We had to be patient, we just didn't knit it as well as I'd like to have done. I thought the players got a little bit frustrated with each other and the game so we calmed that down at half-time. "We moved the ball a bit quicker, showed good energy right the way through the second half and found a magnficent winner. "We talked about it at half-time, we don't want it to be a game of basketball. They're dangerous on the counter, they've got pace, they work their nuts off for the manager and the football club. "We found the winner through Gus and our game management was absolutely spot on late on. We won the first header, (Harry) Souttar and Anel (Ahmedhodzic), passed our way out and drew fouls and managed the game pretty well. "I'd love to have got it a second goal to make it comfortable for the Sheffield United fans, coaching staff and more importantly the manager but we didn't. "One-nil is enough to win a game of football and we move on." Warne reflected: "I'm pretty proud of my lads, we tried to win the game. "We... not lost our way but Sheffield United got in the ascendancy. I did think it would be a set piece goal and it was one of only a few midfielders who could put it in the top corner from there." The Blades remain unbeaten in the Championship season, Derby are still to win away.