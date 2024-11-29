Chris Wilder praises Sheffield United pair for producing the big moments against Sunderland
But a penalty save by goalkeeper Michael Cooper and a goal by substitute Tom Davies clinched a 1-0 win which returned the Blades to the top of the Championship on a night when an away win would have done the same for Sunderland.
Both sides had a player sent off in the first half, Chris Mepham receiving a straight red card for bringing down Tyrese Campbell only for Harry Souttar to pick up a second yellow card seven minutes later.
Ultimately, though Davies' first goal for three years, stretching back to his time as an Everton midfielder, made the difference.
"I've got to say it was a tight game, even before the game I was hugely impressed with them and their start," commented Wilder.
"(It was a) good start by us first 15, 20 minutes and I don't know, we just kept turning the ball over really cheaply. I said it when we played Leeds, if you keep turning the ball over (no matter) what formation, what system you play you allow good players to counter on you and turn the tide. And they did.
"(I've got) no issues with the (Sunderland) penalty, it's a disappointing situation from us, yet again gave the ball away cheaply, they countered, committed Robbo (Jack Robinson) and he's had to make a challenge.
"Then we talk about big moments from the goalkeeper. There were not enough big moments certainly last season.
"When players, whatever position they are need to produce a big moment... Michael's produced that."
Of the goal for injury-plagued Davies, forcing his way through the penalty area and putting the ball under Anthony Patterson, Wilder said: "It was a fabulous reward for all the hard work, blood sweat and tears that he’s gone through to get him on the pitch. He’s a fabulous footballer and it was fitting that he decided a tight game by getting the winner."
Leeds United and Burnley both have the chance to go top of the Championship when they travel to Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City respectively.
But with eight consecutive clean sheets at Bramall Lane, all leading to wins, the Blades are in good shape for an extremely tight title race.
