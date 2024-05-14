Chris Wilder provides an update on Sheffield United's retained list of players following relegation from the Premier League to the Championship

By Leon Wobschall
Published 14th May 2024, 12:02 BST
SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder says that more details about the future of a host of Blades players whose deals are due to expire shortly are likely to emerge on 'Wednesday or Thursday.'

United play their final game of a bruising season on Sunday at home to Tottenham Hotspur before thoughts turn to the summer and an extensive rebuild in time for the 2024-25 season in the Championship following relegation from the Premier League.

Wilder is busy finalising his retained list, with the number of contracted players whose deals finish at the end of June extending comfortably into double figures.

Among those who will leave, according to reports, is midfielder Oli Norwood, 33.

Chris Wilder, Manager of Sheffield United, applauds the fans after the Premier League match at Brentford. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.Chris Wilder, Manager of Sheffield United, applauds the fans after the Premier League match at Brentford. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.
Speaking late last week, the Blades chief said there will be some ‘disappointed’ players who won’t be offered contracts beyond this season with a big refresh being essential if the club are to get one of their worst seasons in their modern history out of their systems.

Wilder said: “There’s some we have talked to and some we have plans to talk to and we will do before next Sunday.

"Come Wednesday or Thursday, I think we will be able to publicly talk about who is staying, who is going to be on the journey and who will depart - and we’ll say thank you very much for their efforts in terms of what they have achieved for the football club."

