Football managers tend to be perfectionists so it can be refreshing when you find one who is happy with his lot.

Ask Sheffield United's Chris Wilder if he is concerned his team is not scoring as many goals as they ought to from the chances created and the answer comes back: "Not at all."

The Blades go into Friday's televised Championship game at Leeds United with a defensive record so good that although they have not been prolific at the other end, they have been able to score enough.

Nine games into what had the potential to be a tricky season after a hugely demoralising season and a summer which almost saw them start again when it came to the squad and formation, Wilder is reasonably content with that.

"Of course we're all after perfection but we are a long way off,” he says. “I think supporters are after perfection straight away. They want us to be the leading goalscorers, they want us to be the best at set-plays, they want us to have the best conversion from shots, they want us to have the best defensive record, they want us to have the most clean sheets, they want everybody to be fit – it just doesn't work that way.”

“We've got a solid base to go from, we are not a counter-attacking team, we are not a sitting-in team (but) if we have to sit in, we will.

"We go into every game wanting to go on and win, wanting to create chances and wanting to score goals.

"The hardest thing to do is create, but if we keep going we'll be alright.