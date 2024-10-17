Chris Wilder reports Sheffield United's positive fitness news ahead of Leeds United game

Chris Wilder has reported a clean bill of health from Sheffield United's international players.

The Blades come back from the international break a day early for a televised game at Leeds United.

Both clubs had players away, including some playing outside of Europe, but manager Wilder is confident he will be able to pick from the same squad which beat Luton Town in the last match before the squad broke up a fortnight ago.

"Everybody's come back, Soutts (Harry Souttar) is back in this morning and we've had positive reports on that," said Wilder.

"He got through the game, there's no injury issues at all, everybody's got through the game so we are as we were going into the Luton game."

Australia centre-back Souttar was the Blades players to travel the furthest, appearing in Adelaide on Thursday, then in Japan at lunchtime UK time on Tuesday. Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka played for Japan in the second game. Souttar played the whole of both World Cup qualifiers for the Socceroos.

That leaves Tom Davies as the only injury absentee for the Blades.

The Yorkshire derby would have added poignancy for the Blades because it will be their first game since the death of former wing-back George Baldock, aged 31.

POSITIVE NEWS: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

Wilder signed Baldock from Milton Keynes Dons in his first spell, and managed him in his second as well.

"George would have loved to have played in this game," said Wilder. "He would have loved Leeds United away.