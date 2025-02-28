Chris Wilder reveals the Sheffield United player who is 'touch and go' for the Steel City derby at Sheffield Wednesday
Gilchrist is expected to be unavailable for a couple of weeks, but better news sees Femi Seriki return to the fray for Saturday’s Championship trip to QPR.
Meanwhile, fellow defender Harry Clarke (foot) is being assessed, while Shackleton is back in the squad ahead of the game in the capital.
On Gilchrist, Wilder said: "He has been doing his rehab at Chelsea, so he’s maybe a couple of weeks away from being back with the first team and available for selection.
"He turned his ankle over in training and these are some of the injuries you can't avoid, unfortunately, because you want to train at a tempo and intensity during the week to set yourself up for the weekend.
"Alfie is the type of player who does not hold back. He’ll be okay, a couple of weeks. He’ll be touch and go for the Sheffield Wednesday game.
"But there’s an international break after that and he will definitely be back for the Coventry game.
"Femi is back with the group and will be involved on Saturday.”
United are seeking to hit back at the first time of asking after fine margins went against them late on in Monday’s huge game with promotion rivals Leeds United, who triumphed thanks to two goals at the death.
Wilder added: "We were really disappointed and believe we deserved something from the game. It was a tight game against a really good side.
"We could look at it as three points dropped or possibly as a point dropped, but unfortunately, we have not got anything out of the game and must move on to QPR on Saturday.”
