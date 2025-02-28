Chris Wilder reveals the Sheffield United player who is 'touch and go' for the Steel City derby at Sheffield Wednesday

SHEFFIELD United manager Chris Wilder has revealed that loan defender Alfie Gilchrist has returned to parent club Chelsea for treatment on an ankle injury sustained in training - and is a big doubt for the Steel City derby at Sheffield Wednesday on March 16.

Gilchrist is expected to be unavailable for a couple of weeks, but better news sees Femi Seriki return to the fray for Saturday’s Championship trip to QPR.

Meanwhile, fellow defender Harry Clarke (foot) is being assessed, while Shackleton is back in the squad ahead of the game in the capital.

On Gilchrist, Wilder said: "He has been doing his rehab at Chelsea, so he’s maybe a couple of weeks away from being back with the first team and available for selection.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder during the Sky Bet Championship match against Leeds United at Bramall Lane. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

"He turned his ankle over in training and these are some of the injuries you can't avoid, unfortunately, because you want to train at a tempo and intensity during the week to set yourself up for the weekend.

"Alfie is the type of player who does not hold back. He’ll be okay, a couple of weeks. He’ll be touch and go for the Sheffield Wednesday game.

"But there’s an international break after that and he will definitely be back for the Coventry game.

"Femi is back with the group and will be involved on Saturday.”

Alfie Gilchrist of Sheffield United with Svante Ingelsson of Sheffield Wednesday during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

United are seeking to hit back at the first time of asking after fine margins went against them late on in Monday’s huge game with promotion rivals Leeds United, who triumphed thanks to two goals at the death.

Wilder added: "We were really disappointed and believe we deserved something from the game. It was a tight game against a really good side.