Chris Wilder says Sheffield United's job not done as rival managers disagree on turning point

Chris Wilder insisted the job was not done after watching his Sheffield United side win 3-0 at Ashton Gate in a Championship play-off semi-final first leg where both managers predictably took a different view of the turning point.

What stung for Bristol City coach Liam Manning was that his club had questioned the decision to ask Oliver Langford to referee the game.

The Blades were in the driving seat as soon as Bristol City's Rob Dickie was sent off in first-half stoppage-time – especially once Harrison Burrows converted the penalty.

Andre Brooks and Callum O'Hare both scored against the 10 men, but Wilder refused to accept the tie was effectively decided in the south west.

"No job done," he insisted afterwards.

"Their fans were really good, gave them an incredible amount of energy for the first 15, 20 minutes. For me, our fans have got to do that for our players, 100 per cent.

"We need their energy.

"I think we deserve a full house at Bramall Lane. I know it's pretty difficult with the prices of tickets."

RED CARD: Bristol City's Rob Dickie (right) walks off after being sent off (Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Of his team's performance, he said: "I knew they (Bristol City) would come flying out of the traps and they did so getting through that period was good.

"It wasn't a massive amount of clear-cut chances from their point of view – they maybe had control of the ball better.

"Of course there is a big turning point in the game. We knew we'd be good on transition and counter-attack.

"We're a bit disappointed with Tyrese (Campbell), he should score and Kieffer (Moore) should score as well but to get that first one and for them to go down to 10 men puts us in a good place."

FOCUS: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

The red card was the sixth Langford has shown this season, and the fourth in his last four matches.

Dickie was sent off because he deemed the defender made no attempt to play the ball when he bear-hugged Moore to the ground in the penalty area at the end of the first half. Had it been outside the area it would have been an automatic red for denying a goalscoring opportunity but with a penalty awarded too, a player can only be sent off if he makes no attempt to play the ball.

DIckie got a foot on it, though his only intention seemed to be to haul the striker down.

"We flagged concerns about his performance level," said Manning of the referee. "He's given previous reds that are incorrect and that's another one tonight.

"We just felt it was too big a game, when you look at his previous when he's got decisions wrong.

"If that's the best in the Championship, which I don't think he is... there's too much potential for errors. There's no question about being deliberate, we all make errors, but it was a concern."

Unsurprisingly, Wilder took a different view.

"I don't think he made an attempt to play the ball, he just dragged him back," he said.

"It swings the game in our favour but there's still a job to do.

"They sat in and brought Sinclair Armstrong onto the pitch. We had to find those moments and still be diligent in our work defensively.

"I don't really remember any actions to my right where I thought they had an opportunity of scoring, the play was to my left.

"We made a couple of substitutions just to freshen it up. It was a great goal from Brooksy and Callum getting on the end of something has made it a good night for us.

"I respect the game too much, I respect the opponents, their players, the manager and their football club too much.