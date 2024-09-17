Chris Wilder says Sheffield United's smaller squad is doing wonders for team spirit because all his fringe players know the first XI is in sight.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Depth was always the biggest concern about Sheffield United's revamped squad after a summer which saw 16 senior players leave, and only 10 arrive in their place.

With three wins and two draws from five league games, the team has started well but the squad strength is still to be properly put to the test. Even so, Andre Brooks, pictured, making Friday's second goal at Hull City for fellow substitute Sam McCallum was a sign that there is pressure on what was an unchanged starting XI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhian Brewster and Jamie Shackleton also came off the bench and Tyrese Campbell and Rhys Norrington-Davies were unused despite the Blades being without injured captain Jack Robinson and Tom Davies. Louie Marsh scored in the League Cup against Wrexham, and Sydie Peck was man of the match on a night which suggested the latest academy cohort is a strong one.

Manager Wilder had hoped to sign more players in the summer transfer window but ongoing uncertainty about a prospective takeover still to be signed off meant the funds were not released. But it does have its up-side.

"It's not the biggest of squads but maybe at times that can bring you a little bit tighter because everyone understands they're not a million miles away from playing," he said. "Don't under-estimate the part you’ve got to play.

"Campbell has been really good in training, so have Rhian and McCallum and Shackleton and Brooks."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What also helps is the versatility of some, with McCallum forming a good partnership with fellow left-back Harrison Burrows in the second half of the last two matches.

GOAL: Back-up left-back Sam McCallum came off the bench to score for Sheffield United at Hull City

"He (McCallum) gives us that balance, he’s a good technical player with pace," said Wilder. "I quite like that combination on the left, when one goes on the other can fill in behind. We’ve got that nice balance.

"Brooks was outstanding before he got concussion (last month) so he’s knocking at the door."