Chris Wilder: Sheffield United 'just short' of level needed against Leeds United

Chris Wilder had to accept his Sheffield United side were just short of the standard required to beat a Leeds United team he has always seen as the standard-bearers in this season's Championship.

The Blades gave it a good shot, rattling the league leaders with their intense start to the game, rewarded with an Illan Meslier own goal.

But Junior Firpo was able to equalise in the second half before late goals from Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe condemned them to a 3-1 defeat.

"It was a tight game," reflected Wilder. "Congrats to Dan (Farke) and his Leeds United team, they're a top side so we had to produce a top performance and we just fell a bit short.

"We started off really well, we wanted to make it difficult for them, which we did, and deservedly got in front.

"We lost a bit of control towards the back end of the first half but they're top of the table for a reason and they've got some really good players.

"We said at half-time, we might have to suffer a bit here because they're chasing. We lost a little bit of control, I don't think we were negative in our approach but they're chucking people forward.

"The equaliser is the disappointing one for us, maybe we should maybe stop the cross and do better with Firpo. But to find a left-back in the area just shows you what they needed to do to get back into the game and I think we'd have all shaken hands on a draw about 89 minutes. To concede the second from a set-piece is particularly disappointing."

JUST SHORT: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (Image: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

The Blades lost initiative as the game went on, although Wilder argued it was just down to the quality of the opposition.

"We've played on the front foot all season but sometimes you get pushed back by good players and good teams," said Wilder. "I'm not going to be naive enough to have 70 percent possession. We were 3/1 at home, which is unheard of.

"The bookies set that up because of what Leeds United do to everyone else. They've swatted everyone else away but they didn't swat us away. I don't want any hard-luck stories in defeat because we're really disappointed we've not got a win.

