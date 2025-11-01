Chris Wilder: Sheffield United paid the price for decisive moments in 3-1 Derby County defeat

Chris Wilder said his Sheffield United side were caught short in the crucial moments of their defeat to Derby County.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the Rams won 3-1, it was fair to say there was not a great amount in the match but their was no doubt the result was the right one, because in the moments that mattered the visitors – especially Carlton Morris, who scored a hat-trick – were on top of their games and the Blades were not.

Morris' first goal came when the Blades were caught dozing at a 24th-minute corner. His second came when Sydie Peck misplaced a pass to Ben Mee, inadvertently sending the former Barnsley player through on goal seconds after the restart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third game when Patrick Agyemang bullied Japhet Tanganga and Alex Matos to win a penalty the latter was unlucky to conceded when he was adjudged to have handled after falling on the ball.

"Just press play and repeat really in terms of what happened," said Wilder, whose side threw away a 2-0 lead to lose at Preston North End in their previous game.

"The game was what we thought it would be, two different types of way teams play, two different ways to get a result.

"I know who I'd rather be at the moment, the Derby County players, supporters and manager because they've got the result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What happens in both boxes is key and they stick a ball in our box for a corner. We're zonal, we just need to go and head that clear. It's pretty straightforward.

CRITICISMS: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (Image: Harriet Massey/Getty Images)

"We're 1-0 down and we come in at half- time with the game being as it was – us having a lot of the ball, us probing, us trying to find pockets, us trying to find little situations, which we did.

"(We had) enough opportunities to get ourselves back in the game, which we didn't take. "All of a sudden, you've seen what happened straight from the kick-off.

"They can't go straight through and score. They've not had to work hard for the first goal, not had to work hard for the second goal, certainly not had to work hard for the third goal. Then you're 3-0 down at home against a buoyant side and it's a long way back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After being really positive after the two games that we've won, both games decided in penalty areas. We concede six and score three (and) don't get any points out of both games. We've not been dominated. It's not been a backs against the wall for two games now.

HAT-TRICK: Derby County's Carlton Morris (Image:: Bruce Rollinson/PA Wire)

"If you don't make any mistakes like they didn't, then you give yourself an opportunity of keeping a clean sheet or not conceding. When they have the opportunity to punish us, they punished us and we didn't punish them.

"I can't legislate my central midfield player sticking Carlton Morris in there on a one-touch pass, can I? That's a decision.

"The ball goes into the box (for the first goal), that's a decision to go and win a header and he hasn't won a header and the third goal is complete nonsense, in my opinion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think the referee has to be unbelievably spot on (to give a penalty). The easiest decision is to give a foul for us after he (Agyemang) rags Japh around the neck and there's a push on Alex."

One area Wilder did defend his players was their commitment to the game, with Callum O'Hare pulling a goal back as his team pushed for the final half-hour to salvage something from a game which looked – and ultimately was – lost.

"We didn't collapse," he stressed.

"I did think we played a little bit safe. It's a demanding crowd here, which is absolutely fine and rightly so in terms of what we've achieved over the last eight or nine years.

"There's an expectancy and quite rightly so and the players need to live up to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The players shouldn't be commended or congratulated about going to the end, even though they did. They should be incredibly criticised if they didn't.

"But if you concede six goals in two games, you're not going to win many football matches."

Wilder said the decision to leave Tom Cannon and Louie Barry out of the matchday squad was a selection decision, rather than a fitness one.