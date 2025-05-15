Having got an almost fully-fit squad with just over a week of the season to go, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder does not want anyone to ruin it by being over-zealous in training.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the same time, he has told his players they have to "act like winners" in the build-up to their Championship play-off final against Sunderland.

"Train like you play" is a popular phrase in football these days, but Wilder stopped short of that in looking ahead to preparations for Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got to get the balance right, we can't lose anybody through a training injury," he warned. "We've got a good injury record at the moment, everybody fit and firing.

"We've got Femi (Seriki) back and him and Ben Brereton Diaz (inset) will be available."

Third-placed Sheffield United will face fourth-placed Sunderland in the May 24 final after Dan Ballard's header in the second minute added to extra time in Tuesday's semi-final second leg took the Black Cats through at Coventry City's expense.

With Jesurun Rak-Sakyi appearing from the bench for the Blades in their semi-final second leg, long-term absentee and vice-captain Oliver Arblaster will be their only senior player missing as it stands, leaving Wilder some difficult selection decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Cooper is a certainty in goal, Hamza Choudhury's performances at right-back have probably decided the back four, and Vinicius Souza and Sydie Peck will most probably make up the central midfield, but the remaining four places are up for grabs.

AVAILABLE: Sheffield United should have Ben Brereton Diaz fit at Wembley after a virus (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Wilder has challenged his players to get into the right physical and mental shape for a game with Premier League promotion and therefore hundreds of millions of pounds riding on it after watching his own side progress much more comfortably against Bristol City, 6-0 on aggregate.

"Everyone will try to second-guess the team but we've got to pick the right team to give us the best opportunity of getting out of the blocks at Wembley," he said.

"We’ve got six or seven training sessions left, and they’ll fly. It might feel long to everybody else but for the players, they’ve got to be physically at their peak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ve got to live like winners, train like winners and act like winners.