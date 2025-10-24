Chris Wilder: There is such a thing as northern football but southerners can get it too
When Lee Grant took over at Huddersfield Town in the summer, he famously spoke of trying to play "northern football" at the League One club.
In the early 20th Century, it was the Scots who brought more sophisticated passing skills to the English game but in the 21st those in the north of the country arguably like a bit more emphasis on the physical side interspersed with technical football.
Born in Sheffield, Wilder spent four years of his childhood living in London. He started his playing career in Southampton's academy and after representing the likes of the Blades, Rotherham United and Bradford City, had a spell at Brighton and Hove Albion before hanging up his boots at Halifax Town.
His management career has been similarly split, taking charge of Oxford United, Northampton Town and Watford as well as Middlesbrough, Halifax and three spells with his beloved Sheffield United.
"I would say there is a certain mentality you need to have at northern clubs but a lot of northern managers have done well at southern clubs and a lot of southern managers have done well at northern clubs," he points out.
"Our greatest ever manager in my opinion was Harry Bassett, who came from the deep south.
"He's a cockney through and through and brought a few players up with him.
"The success Harry had here was fantastic and the reason why I think the majority of Sheffield United fans will see him as the greatest manager in our lifetime."