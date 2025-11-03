Chris Wilder says his Sheffield United players have to take responsibility after conceding three goals and losing a second match in a row.

There was not a great deal between the teams as Derby County won 3-1 at Bramall Lane, but the Rams and especially hat-trick scorer Carlton Morris were far more effective in the small moments which added up to a big win.

Sydie Peck lost Morris for the opening goal, then inexplicably played him through for another seconds after the Blades kicked off the second half. He was by no means the only player at fault.

Morris outjumped Japhet Tanganga and Djibril Soumare to head the first, Alex Matos was too easily beaten in the build-up to the third. Mark McGuinness was substituted after a torrid hour and Tyrese Campbell missed a good chance at 1-0.

The Blades got to Coventry City on Tuesday in the relegation zone.

"You get a job to do and you've got to execute it," said Wilder. "If you don't deliver, there's consequences.

"If a player makes one mistake, does he come out of the team? No, but if it's costing you in certain situations…

"The second goal is ridiculous. We're trying to build a head of steam.

BRAVERY: Chris Wilder wants his Sheffield United players to show more courage (Image: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

"I'm scratching my head 3-0 down.

"We gifted them a goal first one, definitely gifted them the second.

"I still felt when it went to 3-1 that there was a result in it for us.

"We can't concede six goals and try and win a game of football and we can't not score (good) opportunities. "

GOAL: Callum O'Hare scores for Sheffield United (Image: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

He also said his players need to be braver, especially at home.

"I do think we went a little bit safe and that's a demanding audience," he reflected. "We have to be brave and be courageous with that.

"You can't be bothered about playing safe. You can't be bothered about not making a mistake.

"The onus is on everybody – on coaches, on managers, on players.

"The power of players is far greater than the power of the manager and coaches if they get that right.

"I know what I'd be doing and what I've done (as a player, I'd be) taking responsibility.