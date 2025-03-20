Chris Wilder's Sheffield United balancing act ahead of 'crackerjack' return

Sheffield United will use the international break to get those players not away with their countries ready for what manager Chris Wilder calls a "crackerjack" game against Coventry City – and that could mean different things for different people.

With six wins from their last seven games, the Sky Blues have rampaged into the Championship play-off places and could now have a big say on its title race.

Last April they started Leeds United's wobble with the first of four defeats in the last six games of the regular season.

This time they are at Bramall Lane for a Friday game to end the international break, before hosting title rivals Burnley the following weekend.

The Blades will need to be at their best against a side who have won 13 of 23 games since Frank Lampard took over as manager in November.

It will require some careful management of a Blades squad which had been nursing players such as Gustavo Hamer through injuries in March.

"We've got a few players who are going away, a couple who will need to rest and recover because they're playing with knocks and injuries," said Wilder, whose team signed off with a 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

"There'll be a few boys who weren't involved at the weekend who will have the opportunity of being involved for the Coventry game so I think it'll be a combination of quite a few different situations in the two weeks we've got."

BIG TEST: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (Image: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

One thing that should not need any work is the confidence of a team who are level on points with Leeds, two ahead of Burnley in the chase for two automatic promotion places.

"That's seven wins out of nine – one loss against Leeds and a draw against Bristol City which we were disappointed with," reflected Wilder.

"We've got a massive eight games against some big teams.

"Everybody's got a lot to play for, the teams at the bottom have got a lot to play for, the teams at the top have got a lot to play for and the teams that are trying to get into the play-offs have.

MANGAMENET: Gustavo Hamer of Sheffield United (Image: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

"We'll have a break, we'll have a rest, and we've got a crackerjack game against Coventry, who have done outstandingly well since Frank has been there.

"We've got to enjoy it and embrace it and see where it takes us.