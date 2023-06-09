Comment: Why Billy Sharp's tough times form part of his special and endearing story at boyhood club Sheffield United

IN SELF-DEPRECATING fashion, Billy Sharp's Twitter bio describes him as 'just that fat lad from Sheffield'.

Few can say that supporters of the club who will always be closest to his heart in Sheffield United have also not been well-fed in terms of chunky memories.

Unitedites have been the richer for it, even if it is easy to forget there were undeniably lean times once.

Sharp's legendary status at Bramall Lane is cast in stone. A haul of 129 goals in 377 games is testament to that and he is one of just five Blades players to win three promotions with the club.

Billy Sharp. Picture: Getty Images.

He is ninth in the all-time scoring list and will never have to dip into his pocket to buy a drink when he is in S2.

His medley of magic moments is sizeable. Netting United's first goal back in the Premier League in 2019-20 to setting a new record for Championship goals in January 2022 and many more besides.

But what makes Sharp's Blades story so special and human is the journey.

His first two of three spells with United were not plain sailing. Goals may have flowed in the times of plenty under Chris Wilder, but there are other contributions when times were not so good that should be part of the narrative.

Like when he broke his league duck for United at the 20th time of asking against Coventry in early 2008 - an emotionally-wrought day when United paid tribute to “Mr Sheffield” - the late, great Derek Dooley.

Sharp, then a young player brought back to his boyhood club in a big-money move following a prolific return at Scunthorpe will have felt the weight of the world lift from his shoulders, briefly.

For the first half of that 2007-08 season under Bryan Robson, Sharp often played in an unfamiliar deep and winder role to blunt his goalscoring edge and entrench his frustration.

Restored to a central role under Kevin Blackwell, a perfect hat-trick early on in the following season against QPR at Bramall Lane, including his first league strike in front of the Kop, suggested Sharp had lift-off.

Not so, but he persevered and got there in the end. Third time around.

It makes his Blades story all the more heartening. Once, he was even, perish the thought, jeered by some United fans when he netted an offside goal while in the colours of Doncaster Rovers at the Lane in early 2011.

A brief tiff and families are allowed to fall out occasionally, after all. Tough periods make the good times sweeter.

Sharp, who has penned an emotional letter to Blades fans following his departure, is now destined for the next adventure.

A player who has also lit up the Yorkshire landscape with Doncaster Rovers and, fleetingly, Leeds United, he still has feats to chase.

His next league goal will be his 250th. His next league start will be his 500th.

A proper professional who has adeptly dovetailed intelligent hold-up play with predatory acumen in recent seasons, Sharp will find no trouble in finding quality employment. His name will be on the radar of many EFL managers. Regardless of the fact that he turns 38 next February.

