Comment: Why Paul Heckingbottom's journey to the Premier League with Sheffield United is an inspiration to all managers

After hard experiences at Hibernian and Leeds United - on the back of a departure from hometown club Barnsley which saw him receive unjust criticism - Heckingbottom found himself in the bracket of 'out-of-work manager', like countless others.

During Covid-hit times, he was among many in the same category who were entitled to wonder where their next opportunity would be amid the financial fall-out of football's shutdown.

At a relatively young age of 42, it would have been a particular concern for him and his family.

Paul Heckingbottom. Picture: PA

But there were also bigger things. It was a tough time for everyone, let alone in football, during lockdown. Heckingbottom's wife Claire was an NHS key worker and on the frontline.

It provided him with perspective and instead of feeling sorry for himself regarding his own status, he dusted himself down and fought back.

In 2023-24, he will be a Premier League manager with Sheffield United.

As much as Heckingbottom will have savoured the scenes at the end of Wednesday night's promotion-clinching win over West Brom - and there will be plenty of back-slapping to follow - he will take more pride in his journey.

Brought up in the Barnsley pit village of Royston he may be, Heckingbottom has possessed the steel which you associate with the city where he now works.

He is a survivor.

Back in 2002, he coped with the new reality of being an off-contract footballer at a time of great financial uncertainty after the collapse of ITV Digital.

Out of contract at Darlington in his mid-twenties, several clubs wanted to sign him, but reneged. Norwich were one who remained keen and Heckingbottom went to East Anglia on a fraction of what the Canaries had initially offered him. You crack on.

As he did during Covid following difficult stints at Hibs and Leeds and latterly at Barnsley, where he was multi-tasking and felt on his own.

The country may have closed down in the spring of 2020, but the weather was at least good.

While many sat in the garden, Heckingbottom was in his study. Trying to gain an extra edge.

He was studying for a professional doctorate into sports coaching. A natural worker with a thirst for knowledge and a desire to improve himself.

Heckingbottom had earlier hit the books after being sacked by Leeds in the summer of 2018, just four months into an 18-month contract. He found himself not involved in football for the first time since leaving school at 15.

His days out of work were structured like working ones. Countless games were taken in and the opinions of various luminaries, whether they be in football, psychology or business were canvassed. He'd analyse different coaches' styles intensively, downloading blocks of games.

He went to see Rafa Benitez at Newcastle to broaden his knowledge and refreshed his skills set required for the ever-evolving world of management.