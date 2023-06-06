Conor Coady's reputation as a specialist behind the 'limbo' Sheffield United could look to exploit

Conor Coady's reputation as a back three expert has left him in limbo with reports Sheffield United could offer him a return to Bramall Lane.

The England international's contract at Wolverhampton Wanderers is due to expire at the end of the month after Everton decided against taking up the option to make his season-long loan at Goodison Park permanent.

With the Blades having to concentrate their transfer dealings on free transfers and loans this summer unless or until the club is sold, the 30-year-old is firmly on their radar.

Coady himself admits he is unsure what will happen to him.

UNWANTED: Everton have not taken up their option on Conor Coady

“It’s mad, it’s strange, I have never had this feeling before,” he told Radio Five Live. “I have been speaking to Wolves and have been speaking to Wolves all season. There were a lot of things that went around Wolves at the start of the season, people giving me stick for leaving.

“I have spoken to Wolves all season and I love the place to bits. In my eyes, before last pre-season, I would never have left Wolves in my life. It was somewhere I hold close to my heart but we got to a situation last summer and everyone knew the World Cup was coming up.

“I had been in the England squad for three or four years and the Wolves manager at the time (Bruno Lage) made the decision that I wasn’t the centre-half for him. He made the decision to say: ‘Listen, you can go’.

“I think he understood how important it was. I would never get the chance to go to a World Cup again. It was so important for me to get the chance to do that and the season had started.

FORMER BLADE: Conor Coady had a loan spell at Sheffield United in 2013-14

“I am in a little bit of limbo now but I am speaking to Wolves at this moment in time to see what they want. The club is the most important thing and I am sure we will come to a decision soon.”

Coady was in the squad for last winter's World Cup, but did not play. He has since dropped out of Gareth Southgate's plans.

England were expected to play a back three in the big games in Qatar, but found a 4-3-3 formation was working best for them, and have stuck with it since.

The Merseysider has a reputation for being much better suited to a back three than a back four, which cost him last season.

Built around three at the back under Nuno Espirito Santo, Wolves switched to a back four last season, and stuck with it when Julen Lopetegui replaced Lage as coach.

Everton played with three at the back in August, when Coady signed, but quickly switched to a four which he was a regular fixture in until they changed manager from Frank Lampard to Sean Dyche on January 30.

Coady started all four games in February, including wins over Arsenal and Leeds United, but did not start another game until the final match of the season, when Dyche fielded a back three for the first time.

Three at the back is Sheffield United's preferred formation under Paul Heckingbottom.

John Egan has been a fixture as the central figure – Coady's usual role – since he joined in 2018, but his reliability has made it hard to sign and keep high-quality back-up or competition.