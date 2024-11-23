Coventry City v Sheffield United: One man's misfortune is another's opportunity as contenders seek to replace Ollie Arblaster

ONE man’s misfortune is another man’s opportunity.

Amid the understandable dismay which has followed news of Ollie Arblaster’s unfortunate – and quite possibly season-ending – knee injury in the colours of his beloved Sheffield United, the unsentimental laws of the football jungle now come to the fore.

For those wishing to step into Arblaster’s shoes, there’s a window. Whether that be for Tom Davies, Sydie Peck or indeed Jamie Shackleton.

Just as there were opportunities in the engine room at nearby Leeds United following injuries sustained by Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev earlier this season.

And quite possibly right now at another side tipped to do well in Middlesbrough, with key USA international Aiden Morris set for a spell on the sidelines.

Certainly in terms of Davies, he would be entitled to feel that if there’s any justice knocking around in the football world, given his luckless time since moving to Bramall Lane, then his time might just arrive very soon.

The former Everton player, who joined the Blades in the summer of 2023 after rejecting the chance to stay at his boyhood club, made just nine appearances in an injury-ravaged maiden season at the club, including just two starts.

In a bid to get over his deep-seated problem in his hamstrings, the Liverpudlian visited a specialist in Germany in the close season.

Now, finally, Davies – who recently built his fitness up with a mini pre-season programme – feels ready. It could be his ‘time’ at long last.

Praising the attitude of Davies, who opened up earlier this autumn on his mental health struggles due to his injury issues, manager Chris Wilder said: “He’s a proper Premier League footballer.

“He came as one and it was a disappointing season for us as a club (last year) and importantly for Tom.

“Knowing his character, he’s a great lad and has a good character about him and a fabulous personality and is a really good footballer.

“He will take his time to get up to the pace of Championship football, but he will be involved at the weekend and that’s great news for us.”

On inheriting a ‘new player’ in essence, the Blades chief continued: “It certainly is (like that).

“The irony of it; we lose a good player and get a good player back.

“Most importantly, for Tom, he has a burning ambition to be successful personally and he’s definitely a team player.

“I saw it before when he was at Everton and know a few people there who know what his character and personality is.

“And I know what he's like from being around him last year and this year. I am really looking forward to working with him and we’ve got a top player and hopefully he can step up with the others.”

Others will be chomping at the bit to earn an extended run in Arblaster’s absence; it’s the nature of the beast.

The name of Sydie Peck is on the lips of many, a player now making his mark for club and country – he impressed for the England Under-20s in the international break. His career graph bears similarities to that of his friend Arblaster.

Peck stepped into the breach with a dazzling performance crowned by a goal on his debut against Germany recently – having been promoted due to Arblaster’s injury.

Wilder’s decision not to loan him out this season is also looking to be exceedingly shrewd, given recent developments.

The Blades chief continued: “His development has been really good and it has mirrored Arblaster in certain ways.

“He had that opportunity before Sydie had, but it could have been Sydie who got that opportunity and ‘Blaster’ would have been chasing.

“He’s a popular member of the group, what you see is what you get. He’s an intelligent, good footballer and has that tenacity and aggression which I believe is key to being a midfield player for Sheffield United.

“He’s ‘connected’ and locked into what we are doing. He’s a young man who has got a voice and is a winner.”

While Unitedites who gather at the CBS Arena will be waiting to find out who replaces Arblaster, the attention of those in the Sky Blues sections will be drawn to the presence of two of their former favourites in Gus Hamer and Callum O'Hare.

The duo, totemic figures during Coventry's rise under Mark Robins, make their first return to Warwickshire.

The fact that Robins won't be in the home dug-out will make it slightly incongruous.

On the pair's return, Wilder commented: “We’ve had a bit of a chat about that. I'm not so sure Cal will get the reception he should get, but knowing Callum and getting to know him, I don’t think that will upset him.