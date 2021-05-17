Daniel Jebbison playing three Sheffield United games in a week is no concern to Paul Heckingbottom

The 17-year-old made a goalscoring full Premier League debut at Everton's Goodison Park on Sunday, and completed the full 90 minutes. The Blades are in action again at Newcastle United on Wednesday before completing their season at home to Burnley the following Sunday.

Interim manager Heckingbottom, who had Jebbison under his wings at times with the under-23s earlier in the season, was careful to caution about expecting too much to soon from the centre-forward, who had not played senior football until his substitute appearance at home to Crystal Palace the previous weekend, but whether the teenager is up to it physically is no concern at all.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He's been worked hard," he pointed out. "One thing that's certainly happened with the boys in the academy is they've been exposed to some real tough training so no problem with that.

DEBUT: Canadian striker Daniel Jebbison scored on his first start for Sheffield Unitd

"We'll just do it (decide if he should play) with the same care and attention we do with any player. If we think that they're flagging or susceptible to injury we might have to consider something different but in terms of him being physically capable to play, there's no problem.

"But we'll assess that minute by minute and game by game."

The 1-0 win at Goodison Park was the first since Sheffield United returned to the Premier League where they did not use a substitute, and Heckingbottom will choose from the same matchday squad at St James's Park.

"We're not blessed with a big squad, we've got seven or eight injuries," said Heckingbottom. "The bench is the squad.

"It's been a very light day for the starters so we'll see how everyone's feeling and moving.

"Generally I do like to make substitutions (but) everyone was performing their role.

"I thought it was the strongest performance with the ball and the way we attacked but also without the ball for a long time by this group of players so they need to reflect on that and that's how it felt on the side as well.

"Everyone did their job, was committed and fought for it and weren't panicked at any moment so it probably wasn't us who needed to change, it was Everton who needed to do something different."