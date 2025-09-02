BETTER late than never was a maxim for several Yorkshire clubs on Monday night, most notably Sheffield United.

With the window closing at 7pm, deal sheets were needed to be filled for any transfers that were likely to occur during a two-hour period between 5pm and 7pm.

The sheets - if filled out and filed properly - gave clubs a further two more hours to finalise all the remaining details and relevant paperwork.

Official conformation of the Blades' final deadline-day transaction came at just before 10.25pm on Monday, when it was confirmed that Jack Robinson had left the club to join Championship rivals Birmingham City.

Jack Robinson, who completed his move from Sheffield United to Birmingham City late on deadline day. (Image: Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

The transfer out followed on from two central defensive additions earlier in the evening at Bramall Lane.

United signed former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Mark McGuinness on a four-year deal from Luton Town, while centre-half Ben Mee signed a one-year deal following a successful trial.

Earlier in the day, the Blades has signed one-time Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene on loan from Ipswich Town and ex-Huddersfield Town loanee Alex Matos from Chelsea.

A flurry of activity in the final 10 days of the window saw the South Yorkshire outfit bring in nine players.

Sheffield United signing Mark McGuinness, pictured in action for Luton Town. Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images.

Another of the busier clubs on deadline-day were Middlesbrough, with Dan Barlaser's season-long loan move to Scottish Premier League side Hibernian being officially announced late on Tuesday morning.