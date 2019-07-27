Dean Henderson and Ben Osborn match Chris Wilder’s transfer blueprint at Sheffield United

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder has spoken of his delight after landing two more of the club’s main transfer targets.

Dean Henderson, the Manchester United goalkeeper, has returned on a season-long loan, while Nottingham Forest midfidelder Ben Osborn has joined in a £5m deal.

The double swoop took United’s tally of summer signings to seven, but Wilder still wants a striker in what is likely to be a new club record transfer.

Oli McBurnie, the Swansea City striker, remains very much on the radar, but for now the Blades’ chief is just pleased to get two more deals over the line.

“Dean was always our number one target,” said Wilder about a goalkeeper who was ever present in last season’s promotion. “We have had to fight to get a good deal and that is part and parcel of our approach in the transfer market.

“All of us – from myself to the coaching staff, the player and the supporters – want him playing for us in the Premier League and with a lot of hard work we have made that happen.”

Henderson, who signed a new three-year deal at Old Trafford before agreeing to return, added: “I am looking forward to being back at Bramall Lane. The opportunity to be reunited with the coaches and play in front of the amazing fans again is one that I am relishing.

“I cannot wait to enjoy a full season of Premier League football, which I know will be hugely beneficial for my career.”

Osborn, meanwhile, has signed a three-year contract at Bramall Lane.

The midfielder continues Wilder’s blueprint of targeting hungry players during a summer that has also seen him raid the Championship to sign Luke Freeman and Callum Robinson for a combined £12m.

“He has been a fantastic player for Forest in the Championship and I know for certain that two or three clubs in January were sniffing around to take him,” said the Lane manager.

“He has got a lot of attributes that will help us going forward, and we are looking forward to him pulling on a red and white shirt.

“Ben is an intelligent footballer, he plays a number of positions and has got that attitude that he will slot in wherever.

“But he will want to nail down a position and he is going to put enormous pressure on a few of our players who might think they are cemented into the team. That is how it has got to be, I have said that all along.

“It raises everyone’s standards. We are putting together a group that has got to be competitive in arguably the best division in the world.

“We are not getting flustered with people talking about where we are getting our players from, we are delighted with the work we have done. I am really excited at seeing the players we have got in the building already, from Jags (Phil Jagielka) to the likes of Ravel (Morrison), Lys Mousset, Callum Robinson, Luke Freeman and now Ben Osborn.”

Kieran Lee has signed a new one-year deal with Sheffield Wednesday.

The 31-year-old had endured a tough 18 months with injuries, but he has featured prominently in pre-season.