Pride Park, home of Derby County FC.

As a result, the Rams - who visit Sheffield United in a Championship fixture at Bramall Lane on Saturday - now sit on minus two points after eight games of the season and are nine points adrift of safety in the second tier.

Derby could yet be deducted a further nine points and given a suspended three-point deduction for a separate breach of the English Football League’s financial regulations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An EFL statement read: "The EFL can today confirm that, in accordance with EFL Regulations, a 12-point deduction has been immediately applied to Derby County Football Club’s 2021/22 season total.

"This follows the lodging of the Notices of Intention to appoint administrators on Friday evening, and the subsequent announcement that the process of appointment was completed earlier today.

"The league has already held initial constructive discussions with the administrators and will remain in regular dialogue with them as they seek to find the appropriate solutions required to assist the club as it navigates its way out of insolvency."

The governing body will today meet with representatives of Rams Trust (the Derby County Official Supporters Trust), Department of Culture, Media and Sport, MPs from the Derby area and other relevant stakeholders inviting them to meet the league to discuss the Club’s position now that Administrators have been appointed.

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said: “I appreciate that this is a challenging and concerning period for everyone associated with the club, particularly the staff and supporters, and it is our intention to work proactively with the administrators and all relevant parties with the objective of securing a long-term and viable future for Derby County.

"We will endeavour to provide timely and relevant updates as appropriate and as and when events unfold over the coming weeks.”

A statement from the Championship club has stated that Andrew Hosking, Carl Jackson and Andrew Andronikou of business advisory firm Quantuma would serve as joint administrators.

In a statement, Hosking said: "I can confirm that Andrew Andronikou, Carl Jackson and I were appointed joint administrators of Derby County Football Club today.

"Covid-19 has had a significant impact on the finances of the club and its long-term ability to continue in its current form.

"We recognise that with the commencement of the 2021/22 season last month, this news will be of concern to stakeholders and fans, in addition to the city of Derby and the wider football community.

"We are in the early stages of assessing the options available to the club and would invite any interested parties to come forward.