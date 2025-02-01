Derby County v Sheffield United: What a difference a year makes as Chris Wilder reflects on changing times and moods

AHEAD of kick-off at Pride Park, Chris Wilder might just look across to the sold-out section of Sheffield United supporters in the away end and think to himself: ‘What a difference a year makes’.

On the same weekend at the start of February last year, his club - not just a place of employment but his boyhood team - were eviscerated in humiliating fashion by Aston Villa at Bramall Lane.

Barring a joyous contingent in claret and blue, the famous old stadium was almost empty by the end.

Home seats actually started to clear after half an hour, by which time, Villa were 4-0 up and the game was over. After loud boos, many Unitedites started to head home or head to a nearby hostelry to drown their sorrows.

United lost 5-0 that day, having conceded the most goals of any side by that stage of a top-flight campaign since 1965-66. They had won just two league games in 2024-25.

Damningly, it was not the first time that United had been trounced on home soil in 2024-25 and it would not be the last either. Mercifully, times are-a-changing. United have their mojo back. The famous red and white striped jersey is no longer heavy and everyone cares. The Blades are driving for promotion, new owners are settling in and signings are being made. More importantly, fans have connected and have their club back. The man who has presided over the upturn is also hopefully going to be here for a good while longer as he strives to build his second great Blades team, with the ink sill drying on Wilder’s new deal. A bi more hope and expectancy then ahead of this latest meeting with Midlands opponents at the start of February. Wilder said: "It was broke (last summer) and I get that and there's no criticism to any supporter in what happened with the defeats we had to suffer and go through.

"You ask me about people leaving early, I have no issue when we are losing 3-0. Emotionally, there might be disappointment in terms of an anger or emotional anger that they couldn’t watch it last year and walked out. I get that.

"It wasn't together really and I don’t think the supporters recognised the team if I am honest. Hopefully they are seeing a different team and that's no criticism of the previous managers by the way.

"It was a tough gig, just as much as it was a tough gig when I came in.

"We were not ready or good enough, simple as that.

"We have been enthusiastic about the rebuild. We have worked tirelessly to be in the position where we are now and I am excited about it, but there’s nothing won or achieved yet.

"There’s a lot of teams who are in a worse place than we are, with new owners who want to drive the club forwards and they have made a lot of external statements and I am delighted they have got that ambition.” Wilder turns 58 in autumn. He is in the autumn of his managerial career, but his excitement at what can be achieved at Bramall Lane, second time around, is positively boyish. Alongside the ambition and freshness of new owners, there is a vitality running through a growing front-foot side in the best Blades traditions. There is also balance and some positive moves made in the transfer market are providing some requisite depth.

Wilder is at the heart of it. There’s no other place he’d rather be. Leading his club.

He continued: "I am massively excited to be given the opportunity to lead from the front and we are all, Alan (Knill), myself and Matt (Prestridge) with the work of the coaches, Jack (Lester), Dukey (Matt Duke) and Micky Collins coming through from the academy.

“There’s a pathway there for young coaches as well, outstanding coaches in the academy as well. I do believe we are in a really good position and I think I have got a decent knowledge of this club over the years in terms of successful periods.

"We have not been a Chelsea, Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal who continually wins things and been at the top four or five of English football and it is not where his club has been.

“We have had to suffer at times and in this city at times and that's why we have got to enjoy it when we have a little bit of success and have to shout about it as well.

"There will always be people who want more, but we also have to be realistic as a football club as well in what we are trying to achieve. We are in a great place with smart work in the summer and a big turnaround.

"Some people talk about two or three windows, we are six months into an early build, we just have to keep moving it forward.

"The narrative was pretty negative last year and we have to own that. There’s other clubs who are not having a great time in that division as well who maybe don’ get the exposure we got as well.

"We will carry on going under the radar and don't need anyone else to pay us on the backs and rub our heads.