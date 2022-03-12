Lowe has impressed on a season-long loan at Forest, with the only downside coming with an injury early in his spell on Trentside.

Since recovering, Lowe's form has been outstanding.

Lowe joined the Blades from Derby in a joint £15m deal which also saw Jayden Bogle head up the M1 to South Yorkshire in September 2020.

Max Lowe. Picture: Andrew Yates/Sportimage

His Blades deal runs until June 2024.

On his time at Forest, who are competing with his parent club for a spot in the end-of-season Championship play-offs, Lowe said: "I'm loving it. I haven't had a bad day since I came into the building, to be honest, other than when I was injured. Not just myself, all the loan lads, we all want to stay here.

"We're loving it. Keinan (Davis) loves it. We all speak so highly about the club and fans.

"I appreciate the way I am getting treated as a player and a person.

"I can't look beyond this season, but I'm happy playing football at Forest at the moment. The gaffer knows that and everyone at the club knows how much I want to stay. But it's not in my hands, so I'm just going to keep playing as well as I can each week and do my part for the team.