Early Sheffield United team news ahead of Leeds United's Championship visit

Sheffield United are hopeful of having Kieffer Moore, Tom Cannon and Gustavo Hamer fit for Monday's first-versus-second clash against Leeds United at Bramall Lane.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All three missed Saturday's win at Luton Town – Moore has been out since the New Year's Day defeat at Sunderland – but manager Chris Wilder will give them every opportunity to return against Leeds.

Wilder said the trio are "Ticking along nicely, so we'll give them as long as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'll wait and see. This is an early press conference so we've still got today, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and even the lead-up to Monday to give them every opportunity to make the event. We're working around the clock to make sure they're available, we're confident they will be."

INJURIES: But Chris Wilder is hopeful Sheffield United will have a strong squad to pick from (Image: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

Substitute goalkeeper Adam Davies has been missing recently with a calf injury and is the only other concern apart from long-term absentee Oliver Arblaster.

"He's touch and go for the weekend but I should imagine he'll be available for the QPR game if he doesn't make Monday," said Wilder. "Our next in line (Luke Faxon) is really highly regarded internally. He's a young goalkeeper but he's got a bright future ahead of him.