Early Sheffield United team news ahead of Leeds United's Championship visit
All three missed Saturday's win at Luton Town – Moore has been out since the New Year's Day defeat at Sunderland – but manager Chris Wilder will give them every opportunity to return against Leeds.
Wilder said the trio are "Ticking along nicely, so we'll give them as long as possible.
"We'll wait and see. This is an early press conference so we've still got today, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and even the lead-up to Monday to give them every opportunity to make the event. We're working around the clock to make sure they're available, we're confident they will be."
Substitute goalkeeper Adam Davies has been missing recently with a calf injury and is the only other concern apart from long-term absentee Oliver Arblaster.
"He's touch and go for the weekend but I should imagine he'll be available for the QPR game if he doesn't make Monday," said Wilder. "Our next in line (Luke Faxon) is really highly regarded internally. He's a young goalkeeper but he's got a bright future ahead of him.
"He's been involved in the last two or three games and he'll have enjoyed it so he's got the trust of the staff and most importantly of the players."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.