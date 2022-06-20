The Owls have been placed in northern group H alongside Bradford and Burton Albion.

Barnsley and Doncaster are in group E alongside Lincoln City, with Harrogate Town competing in group A with Hartlepool United and Morecambe.

The Trophy draw will be finalised from 11.30am on Thursday and it will see the eight 'invited' under-21 teams in the northern and southern sections each drawn into one of eight groups with three other sides.

WEMBLEY WINNERS: Rotherham United, victors in last season's Papa John's Trophy final against Sutton United. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

The invited sides in the northern groups are Leeds United, Everton, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Wolves.

As part of the EFL fixtures release day on Thursday, ten Yorkshire clubs will also discover their opponents in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The opening round is split in north and south sections.

Here are the ball numbers for Yorkshire sides. 2: Barnsley; 7: Bradford City; 12: Doncaster Rovers; 15: Harrogate Town; 17: Huddersfield Town; 18: Hull City; 21: Middlesbrough; 26: Rotherham United; 28: Sheffield United; 29: Sheffield Wednesday.

Both the Carabao Cup and Trophy draws will be shown live on Sky Sports News.

Matchday one in the Trophy is set to take place over the week commencing August 29, and will be followed by matchday two over the week commencing September 19 and three on the week commencing October 17.