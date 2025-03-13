EFL TV changes: Hull City get prime slot, Sheffield United fans unwanted kick-off as five teams move kick-offs

Hull City are being given the Monday night treatment in the latest round of Football League fixtures moved for television, whilst Sheffield United’s travelling fans face a very early start.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a sign of the positivity around Yorkshire football season that they are two of five White Roses teams on television in April’s second weekend, all but Hull challenging for promotion. Championship Leeds United and League Two Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers will also move.

After the heady days of the summer when the television schedule for the first half of the season was laid out in advance, games are now being moved for broadcast a month ahead of time on a weekly basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in the second week of April, it is the Tigers who have been handed the prime slot, the Blades who have been dealt a bad hand.

Ruben Selles' Hull have moved five points clear of the Championship relegation after one defeat in six games.

Their April 14 hosts, Coventry City, are the division's from team, even after their five-match winning streak was ended by a 2-0 defeat Derby County on Tuesday. They are currently in the final play-off spot.

The game kicks off at 8pm, and will be shown on Sky Sports Football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United’s Championship game Plymouth Argyle will kick-off at 12.30pm on Saturday, meaning supporters coaches making the 300-mile trip will have to leave in the early hours of the morning. Bradford fans also kick-off at 12.30pm at Swindon Town, 190 miles away.

BROADCASTER: Sky Sports have the deal to screen this season's Football League games (Image: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Leeds, the Blades and Burnley are involved in a tight three-way title battle.

On this weekend the Clarets play first, at home to Norwich City on the Friday, but the two Yorkshire sides kick off at the game time, with Leeds’ game at home to Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston North End also at 12.30pm on Sky Sports Plus.