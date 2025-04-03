Sheffield United will go first in the penultimate week of Championship fixtures, with Leeds United going last.

The Yorkshire sides are in a three-way title fight with Burnley. The Blades are currently two points above both with seven matches to play.

Two sides will win automatic promotion to the Premier League, whilst the other has to go into the play-offs.

It has been announced that the Blades' final away game of the regular season, at Stoke City, has been moved to 8pm on Friday April 25 for the benefit of television, whilst Leeds’ home match against Bristol City is at 8pm on Monday 28th.

TV TIMES: Clubs now know their schedules for the rest of the regular Football League season (Image: JON SUPER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Burnley’s match at Queens Park Rangers has moved to 12.30pm on the Saturday.

Hull City’s game at home to relegation rivals Derby County has surprisingly stayed in its original 3pm slot.

The final round of games, on May 3, will be played simultaneously at 12.30pm. The last League One and Two games of the campaign will all kick off at 3pm.

Doncaster Rovers’ match at home to League Two title rivals Bradford City will kick-off at 12.30pm on April 26.