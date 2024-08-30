England call-up for youngster Sheffield United are hoping to build their future around

Oliver Arblaster and Darko Gyabi have been named in England's Under-20 Elite League squad for games against Turkey and Romania next month.

Arblaster is at Sheffield United, who he captained at Norwich City on Saturday, whilst fellow midfielder Gyabi is on a second loan spell at Plymouth Argyle from Leeds United.

Both represented their country at this level last season.

Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham, brother of Jude, is another midfield option.

The games will be Paul Nevin's first in charge of the squad after dropping down from the senior staff to take charge on an interim basis in the temporary reshuffle following Gareth Southgate's resignation.

England are in Turkey on Friday, September 6 (5pm BST) before hosting Romania at Stockport County's Edgeley Park the following Tuesday (7pm).

Arblaster caught the eye after making his Premier League debut last season and has quickly been thrust into a leadership role by the Blades, who will be anxious to ward off interest in the home-grown midfielder on transfer deadline day, with fears they could lose key players including Anis Ben Slimane to Norwich City and Auston Trusty to Celtic.

EXCITING TALENT: Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Arblaster

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper James Beadle and Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney are both named in the England Under-21 squad for their European Championship qualifier away to Northern Ireland on September 6 (7.45pm) and a friendly against Austria at Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road the following Monday (7.45pm).

With Lee Carsley in temporary charge of the senior team, Ben Futcher takes charge of the Young Lions.