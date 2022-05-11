Every Sheffield United player out of contract this summer - big decisions ahead as club aim to tie down key men

The Blades do not know what division they will be in next season, as their fifth-placed finish earned them a play-off place and put them three games from an immediate return to the Premier League.

Some key players are in the final weeks of their contracts and manager Paul Heckingbottom admits it is something continually at the front of his mind.

Last month, the Blades exercised the option to extend Billy Sharp's contract until the end of next season. The United captain has been a key figure in the club's push for the play-offs.

"It's another issue on the agenda and forever at the front of my mind. We want to be building, we want to be laying down the groundwork for next season," said Heckingbottom on players' contracts at the end of last month.

"While always concentrating on the next game and the short-term, we have to make good decisions for the benefit of the club as well in terms of next season, how that looks and how that looks in the bigger picture of the season after.

"Someone needs to be consistent with the message and building. If you make good decisions now someone will benefit five, 10 years down the line. It's important we get to grips with that and ensure these are consistent."

Here is every Sheffield United who could leave the club this summer if an agreement on a new deal cannot be reached.

1. Chris Basham - June 2022 Paul Heckingbottom wants Chris Basham to stay at Bramall Lane and the centre-back wants not just a ninth season but a 10th at the club, as reported in The Yorkshire Post last month. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Ben Osborn - June 2022 He joined the Blades on a three-year deal in 2019. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Jack Robinson - June 2022 Sheffield United are reportedly in discussions with Robinson over a new deal, with his due to run out next month. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. David McGoldrick - June 2022 The striker has been out of action since February due to injury. Has he already played his last game in a Sheffield United shirt? Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales