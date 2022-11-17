The Football League will take advantage of the relaxing of "blackout" rules to show every match live during the World Cup.

Normally games played at 3pm on a Saturday cannot be streamed or shown live on British television, but that rule is on hold until the World Cup final on December 18 to allow the Qatar tournament to be screened.

That means fans will be able to watch from home via internet streams if they cannot attend in person.

Leagues One and Two are playing throughout the tournament, whereas the Championship resumes on December 10, by the time it has reached the quarter-final stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Games in the Football League Trophy can also be streamed.

The response could be a litmus test for t he league's next broadcasting deal, with the League having already said it is open-minded about the idea of making every single match available, rather than the limited number now.

No Yorkshire teams will be shown live on Sky Sports during the tournament, although Sheffield United's Championship match at Wigan Athletic the day after will be broadcast.

Clubs will also be hoping the reduced competition leads to a rise in attendances with the Premier League on hold until Boxing Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad