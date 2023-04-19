The ex-Sheffield United and Middlesbrough manager has been linked with a move to the SPFL

Chris Wilder has emerged as the favourite to become the next manager of Scottish Premiership side Hearts.

The former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss is currently in charge at Watford, having been named head coach until the end of the Championship season at the start of March.

Earlier this month, Hearts made the “extremely difficult decision” to sack manager Robbie Neilson following a fifth-straight defeat in the Scottish top flight.

Steven Naismith has been appointed as interim boss until the end of the season but lost his first game in charge in a 1-0 loss to Edinburgh rivals Hibernian last weekend.

Wilder was sacked by Middlesbrough earlier this season but made his return to management with the Hornets last month. The club are four points outside the play-off places with four games remaining.

It is unclear if Wilder will remain at Vicarage Road after the end of the campaign, with the former Blades boss now the favourite to take over at Hearts.

There were suggestions last week Wilder could leave Watford before the end of the season but those claims were refuted.

A statement read: “The Hornets confirm Chris Wilder will remain the club’s Head Coach until at least the end of the 2022/23 season, as per the terms he and Watford FC agreed upon his appointment in March.

“The club will offer no further comment on the position of Head Coach until beyond the end of the current campaign.”

Watford’s Technical Director Ben Manga added: “The speculation is totally disrespectful to Chris and his staff.

