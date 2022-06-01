Ex-Sheffield United defender Filip Uremovic joins Bundesliga after leaving Bramall Lane

The defender joined the Blades on loan from Russian side Rubin Kazan in March, after his contract was suspended.

The 25-year-old played three times for Paul Heckingbottom's side but was not offered a permanent deal following the expiration of his loan.

"I want to take the next step in my career, continue to improve and help the team, which is why I am here," said Uremovic of his move to the German capital.

NEW CLUB: For Filip Uremovic after leaving Sheffield United. Picture: Getty Images.

Hertha moved for the Croatian after their defender Niklas Stark made the switch to Werder Bremen.

"With Filip Uremovic, we have a young player who has already gained a lot of experience in various leagues," added Hertha managing director Fredi Bobic.