Ex Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City striker announces retirement

FORMER Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United and Bradford City striker Caolan Lavery has announced his retirement at the age of 31.

The Canadian was released by Rovers at the end of last season following a knee injury and he has now hung up his boots on medical advice.

The former Northern Ireland youth international played a part in three promotions throughout his career - one to League One and two to the Championship.

Lavery began his professional career with Wednesday in 2012, and has also turned out for the likes of the Blades, Millers, Portsmouth and Plymouth Argyle.

Writing on X, Lavery said: "Well, the time has come for me to hang up my boots.

"Due to the knee injury I sustained back in February 2023, my surgeon has advised me to cease playing professional football.

"I did everything in my power to try and get back to doing what I love. Thank you to everyone who has been there along the way.