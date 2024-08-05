Ex Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City striker announces retirement

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 5th Aug 2024, 09:55 BST
FORMER Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United and Bradford City striker Caolan Lavery has announced his retirement at the age of 31.

The Canadian was released by Rovers at the end of last season following a knee injury and he has now hung up his boots on medical advice.

The former Northern Ireland youth international played a part in three promotions throughout his career - one to League One and two to the Championship.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lavery began his professional career with Wednesday in 2012, and has also turned out for the likes of the Blades, Millers, Portsmouth and Plymouth Argyle.

Former Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Rotherham United forward Caolan Lavery has announced his retirement at the age of 31. Picture: Bruce RollinsonFormer Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Rotherham United forward Caolan Lavery has announced his retirement at the age of 31. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
Former Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Rotherham United forward Caolan Lavery has announced his retirement at the age of 31. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Writing on X, Lavery said: "Well, the time has come for me to hang up my boots.

"Due to the knee injury I sustained back in February 2023, my surgeon has advised me to cease playing professional football.

"I did everything in my power to try and get back to doing what I love. Thank you to everyone who has been there along the way.

"The good times and the bad have made me into the person I am today. Good luck to all the boys with their upcoming season and careers."

Related topics:League OneNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice