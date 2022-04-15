Ex-Sheffield Wednesday striker Lucas Joao helps puncture Sheffield United’s play-off push

The ex-Owls hitman thundered home the opening goal for Reading midway through the first half before a dramatic finale at Bramall Lane.

United looked to be heading to a first home league defeat under Paul Heckingbottom until Iliman N’Diaye stepped off the bench to seemingly rescue the Blades.

John Egan, who moments earlier had glanced Oliver Norwood’s cross straight at Orjan Nyland in the Reading goal, calmly found Ndiaye in space 10 yards from goal and he sidefooted the ball home, much to the delight of the fans in the Kop.

Sheffield United's Ben Osborn (right) reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane (Picture: PA)

That was with four seconds of the 90 minutes left on the clock and when the fourth official signalled five minutes of added time, the Bramall Lane faithful - hitherto subdued by a lacklustre performance - roared their team on.

But it was Reading who snatched the win 90 seconds later, Tom McIntrye poking the ball home after his central defensive partner Michael Morrison had headed a free-kick into his path.

Portuguese Joao, who made his name across town at Hillsborough, had earlier rifled home on 17 minutes after being played in behind the Blades defence by Josh Laurent.

Joao could have had another against a ponderous Blades defence when he jinked his way into the box moments later, only to strike the outside of the post from 15 yards.

Reading's Lucas Joao (right) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mate Tom Ince at Bramall Lane (Picture: PA)

The defeat was not a fatal blow to United’s play-off hopes but it was a missed opportunity nonetheless.

They stay sixth, with four games remaining, starting at Bristol City on Easter Monday.

What will be more concerning is how little they created going forward, the best chances falling to George Baldock in the first half and Daniel Jebbison with a glancing header before that late drama.