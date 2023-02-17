Billy Sharp has been charged by the Football Association for his comments about referee Leigh Doughty after Sheffield United's FA Cup win over Wrexham.

Sharp was interviewed by ITV immediately after the televised fourth-round replay win over the Conference side.

Like the first game, the Bramall Lane match was very closely contested, and Sharp's frustration at certain aspects of it spilled out in front of the television cameras.

The centre-forward and club captain was critical of elements of Wrexham's approach but more serious was his dig at Doughty.

CHARGED: Sheffield United's Billy Sharp

“I think they (Wrexham) thought we were going to just roll over when we got back in it and I think the referee was helping them all night as well,” he said at the time.

“I don’t think he gave me one foul all night tonight. But it’s one of those things. I probably lost my head a little bit."

The comments about Wrexham garnered more headlines but the reference to Doughty has landed him with an FA charge for "improper conduct in that they imply bias and/or attack the integrity of the referee".

Sharp, who is currently recovering from an ankle injury, has until Tuesday to respond.