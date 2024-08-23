SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder has dismissed reports that recent loan signing Jesurun Rak-Sakyi came to Bramall Lane due to guarantees regarding game time - labelling them as a ‘fabrication.’

The Crystal Palace winger joined United on a season-long loan from the Premier League club last week and made his late debut from the bench in last weekend’s Championship draw with QPR.

Rak-Sakyi was also a target for United’s Yorkshire rivals Leeds United and Hull City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some reports have stated that transfer chiefs at Leeds were unwilling to promise minutes to the player’s parent club to make a temporary switch worthwhile - amid suggestions that the 21-year-old has been guaranteed game time at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder gestures on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship match against QPR at Bramall Lane. Photo: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire.

Wilder, speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip to Norwich City, said: “Regarding Jez’s situation, he’s come here to play football. There’s no guarantees.

"I know another club put in - to cover themselves - that we signed a guarantee that Jez plays a certain amount of games.

"It’s an absolute fabrication and there’s another word I like to use that I am not sure I’ll be able to use..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jez is here to play, of course, he’s a big signing for us. Brooksy (Andre Brooks) was good though and I thought he was one of our better players, right the way through the (QPR) game. So competition for places is key.

"In terms of the minutes from Jez, that was agreed before by everybody from a medical point of view and from Crystal Palace and the same with Michael Cooper.”

Meanwhile, Wilder has admitted that he has had to contend with some ‘genuine offers’ for some unnamed leading players, with the summer window set to reach a climax in the final full week of trading.

Ipswich Town are said to be keen on defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, also linked with Wolves earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie Arblaster is also reportedly on the radar of top-flight clubs Brentford, Southampton and Ipswich, while Gus Hamer has also been linked with the latter this summer.

Wilder added: “It’s not my favourite part of the year from a media point of view and speculation point of view. Not at all.

"I think there’s genuine offers and offers from clubs that just do it to maybe cause a bit of unrest as well. Which I get, I have been in the game long enough.

"It’s not our style, but there certainly has been, which is annoying but you can’t do anything about it - (other clubs) to try and unsettle your players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to deal with that. You don’t have to if the window shuts on the first of August, or eighth of August..

"There’s been some genuine offers, which we have to look at, discuss, analyse and make decisions on. It’s been a busy week in terms of us looking and dealing with those situations.”

Questioned as to whether he has confidence that he will keep his star players by the close of the window, he said: “I haven’t got a crystal ball, who knows what happens between now and the close of play.

"We just have to deal with it on a daily basis. Some days are quiet and some days are not so quiet.