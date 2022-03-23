Five defensive reinforcements Sheffield United could bring in with Blades 'serious' about making a late-season signing

The Blades are fifth in the table with eight games remaining but a clutch of sides are only a handful of points behind them in what could be one of the most exciting battles for the top six in years.

Paul Heckingbottom only has John Egan and Jack Robinson available in defence as United return to action against at Stoke City on April 2.

There are a number of players currently without a club that could join the Blades, if they opt to go down that route. However, given that a large part of the season has already passed there are risks in signing free agents, as they may not have the required fitness levels - espcially for a club eyeing a top-six spot.

But with the Blades suffering badly on the injury font, Heckingbottom has said of the possibility of bringing cover in: "We've got Egan and Robbo and that's it. So we are serious about it."

Below, we have taken a look at five defenders without a club who could bolster the Blades options for the remainder of the season...

Winston Reid

The 33-year-old left West Ham by mutual consent in September. His Premier League experience could make him a good option for the Blades.

DOWN ON NUMBERS: Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom only has two defenders available. Picture: Getty Images.

He spent the last half of the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Brentford as he helped guide the club into the top flight. He may have been without a club since September but he has featured for New Zealand this month in World Cup qualifying games against Fiji and Papa New Guinea.

Laurent Koscielny

The centre-back was withdrawn from the Bordeaux first-team squad in January. He won three FA Cups at Arsenal and is well acquainted with English football having played for the Gunners from 2010 to 2019.

His last competitive appearance was towards the end of December, which means he may take less time to get up to speed if he is seen as a potential option for the Blades.

WINSTON REID: Has still featured for New Zealand despite not playing any club football this season. Picture: Getty Images.

Marc Navarro

The Spaniard left Watford by mutual consent in August. He has also played in La Liga but his lack of game time last season - which was limited to eight appearances - may impact a potential move to Bramall Lane as he may not be fit enough to feature before the end of the campaign.

Branislav Ivanovic

Most recently at West Brom, the Serbian full-back has enjoyed a decorated career, most notably with Chelsea but despite leaving the Hawthorns last summer he is still without a club.

He would certainly be an experienced head in the dressing room if seen as an option.

Martin Cranie

The former Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United player was released by Luton Town in July. He was reportedly on trial at Coventry City in the summer but remains a free agent.