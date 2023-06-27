As Paul Heckingbottom looks for Premier League experience on a tight budget he has landed two players who fit the bill for nothing after John Fleck and Ben Osborn signed new Sheffield United contracts.

They agreed to stay at Bramall Lane shortly after Championship Rotherham United tied down two experienced defenders.

Manager Heckingbottom was keen to re-sign as many out-of-contract players as possible but the board refused Billy Sharp and Enda Stevens new deals.

"It is important to have players who know about the Premier League," he said. "Both understand the culture of the club and their experience, professionalism and energy will benefit the group."

NEW CONTRACT: Sheffield United's John Fleck, left with manager, Paul Heckingbottom

They are still waiting to hear back from Jack Robinson and have been linked with Mason Holgate. Although the Barnsley product is right-footed, he has been used across the back line by Everton, including on the left of a three or a four.

It is clear why Bradford City snapped up Blades product Tyler Smith on a three-year deal: his pace.

Smith had plenty of offers after being released by Hull following 37 Championship appearances in two years, but opted for Valley Parade.

“Tyler is a player we have held an interest in for a long time,” revealed manager Mark Hughes. “He is a pacy striker with the ability to run in behind and stretch defences, as well as possessing a clear goal threat."

Sean Morrison feels he owes Rotherham a good season after just two appearances last.

It says much for what he did off the field that like Lee Peltier he has a new one-year contract.

Peltier, 36, made 30 Championship starts in his debut campaign and assisted Richard Wood as caretaker manager. But soon after joining as a free agent in January, Morrison needed surgery on a quad muscle.

"I said to the manager I feel like I owe him, the club, the fans," said the 32-year-old centre-back.

Ex-Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Hull and Huddersfield Town defender Peltier was always going to be back too, saying: "It was just a matter of getting the little details sorted."

Even with eight new faces, Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann is on the lookout for more, and his focus will delight new arrival Joe Ironside.

Asked what he expected, the former Sheffield United, Halifax Town and York City striker replied: "Great attacking football, loads of crosses, loads of chances."

McCann said: "We've got people around him in the midfield area that can run but now we need to look in the wide areas to see if we can put more competition there.”

Robbie Keane’s first out-and-out manager’s job takes him to Maccabi Tel Aviv a month after leaving Leeds.

The 42-year-old former striker-turned-coach had an equally short stint as player-manager of Indian Super League side ATK in 2018.

Leeds's search for a new manager goes on, with Patrick Vieira, Daniel Farke and Scott Parker front-runners, but they continue to press on with departures.

