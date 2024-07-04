Former Barnsley FC goalkeeper signs two-year deal at Championship club Sheffield United
The Wales international, who joined the club on a free transfer from Stoke City in early 2022, had been out of contract but has now agreed fresh terms.
The 31-year-old has chiefly been used as back-up by United, but did make 11 appearances in all competitions last term.
Charlton Athletic were keen on landing the custodian, but he has now been persuaded to remain at Bramall Lane, having first been brought in by ex-Blades and Barnsley chief Paul Heckingbottom.
Manager Chris Wilder, who has seen Wes Foderingham leave and join West Ham - with the Blades also listening to offers for January recruit Ivo Grbic who has failed to convince since his arrival – said: "Of course, we know Adam and his attributes very well."He's a popular member of the dressing room and will provide healthy competition in the goalkeeping department.”
