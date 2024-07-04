Former Barnsley FC goalkeeper signs two-year deal at Championship club Sheffield United

FORMER Barnsley keeper Adam Davies has signed a new two-year deal with Sheffield United.

The Wales international, who joined the club on a free transfer from Stoke City in early 2022, had been out of contract but has now agreed fresh terms.

The 31-year-old has chiefly been used as back-up by United, but did make 11 appearances in all competitions last term.

Charlton Athletic were keen on landing the custodian, but he has now been persuaded to remain at Bramall Lane, having first been brought in by ex-Blades and Barnsley chief Paul Heckingbottom.

Sheffield United keeper Adam Davies, who has signed a new deal.