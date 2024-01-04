HULL CITY striker Billy Sharp has revealed his delight at signing for the East Yorkshire outfit at the second time of asking - after admitting to being ‘gutted’ at a move not materialising last summer.

Sharp, who turns 38 early next month, has joined the Tigers on a deal for the rest of the season following a short stint in the States with LA Galaxy, where he scored six goals in 12 appearances.

The Sheffield United legend and captain left Bramall Lane last summer after being released by the Blades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull expressed interest in the summer window before moving onto other targets. Several other EFL clubs - including Rotherham United - made a pitch to sign Sharp before he elected to head across to the US.

Hull City striker Billy Sharp, pictured during his time at Sheffield United. Picture: Ashley Allen/Getty Images.

On moving to Hull, Sharp told BBC Radio Humberside: “It nearly happened in the summer, to be honest.

"I spoke to the manager (Liam Rosenior) then and like how his teams play and wanted to join in the summer.

"But it didn’t materialise and LA did and it was a good opportunity for me as well, which I enjoyed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I wanted to join on board now with Hull because they are doing well and play a good way of football and I feel I can contribute towards helping this team stay where they are and hopefully get in the play-offs come the end of the season.

"I think he had other targets (in the summer). Obviously, Liam Delap was one and I can see why, having seen him in the few weeks I have been here. He’s got huge potential."

On circumstances changing and the doors being opened to a move to Hull this winger, Sharp - who has also previously played in Yorkshire for Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers, added: "He said he wanted to add a bit of experience and fortunately for me, I offer that and he seems quite happy and it happens in football.

"I was a little bit gutted (in the summer) as the opportunity was something that excited me more than the other opportunities I had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Luckily for me, as football does, it brings up opportunities and it brought one for me to go to America and play in the MLS which was exciting for me and the family was on board.