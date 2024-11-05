Former Sheffield United hero Stephen Quinn still feels the glow of Steel City 'melting pot'

With his brother holding a unique place in its history, and having made his Sheffield United debut five years earlier, Stephen Quinn never needed teaching what the Steel City derby was all about but the memory of scoring for the Blades against the Owls will never leave him.

Nor will the passion of the Steel City derby, which finally returns to the football fixture list on Sunday after five years away.

Quinn's elder brother, Alan, had already made derby history by becoming the first – and still only – player to score for both sides in the fixture by the time Stephen made his mark on the game, opening the scoring for Sheffield United in the 2011 Bramall Lane fixture, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

“It was amazing to score in a Sheffield derby," said the Dubliner, speaking exclusively to The Yorkshire Post via Sky Bet. "To get out there and score, it was like a cauldron.

"Anyone who's played in a big derby, will tell you it's a sort of melting pot. To hear the noise and the passion – I'm a passionate player myself so I get what it means to the club and to the fans.

"To score on a derby day was unbelievable. I'll never forget that moment.”

Back in 2011, when both sides were pushing for promotion from League One – Wednesday got it, United missed out to Huddersfield Town in the play-off final – each were managed by former Owls midfielders. Danny Wilson also had had as spell as their manager before taking over at Bramall Lane.

Gary Madine, who controversially equalised as Gary Megson's side scored twice in four minutes, would also move from S6 to S2 in the years to come.

DEFINING MOMENT: Stephen Quinn runs off to celebrates scoring against Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane

As a graduate of the Blades academy and with a brother who had worn both the blue-and-white and red-and-white stripes – scoring Wednesday’s consolation in a 3-1 Bramall Lane defeat in 2003 and the only goal for their city rivals in a December 2005 match-up – Quinn fully appreciated the importance of what he doing as he converted the rebound from a Ched Evans against a post.

"My brother played for both clubs and still to this day, is the only one player who scored for Wednesday against United, and for United against Wednesday,” says Stephen.

“He played for Wednesday for so long, and then made the change to United and watching him score in the derby was bizarre. Then, for me to score was great for the family."

Both have Championship games on Tuesday – the Blades at Queens Park Rangers, the Owls at home to Norwich City – but for the clubs and especially their fans, this week is all about 12.30pm on Sunday.

This time it is Max Lowe who has played for both, although it will be his derby debut if selected by the Owls. United's Chris Wilder is in the Megson role as the proud manager of his boyhood club.

Stephen, now 38 but still going strong with Mansfield Town for whom he scored in the FA Cup on Saturday, will be watching on.