Former Sheffield United loanee tipped to become Middlesbrough FC's first summer signing
The Chelsea right-back spent last season on loan at the Championship play-off finalists and is now being tipped to head to Boro and become Rob Edwards' first summer signing.
Boro are in the market for a new option on the right-hand side of their defence following the departure of Anfernee Dijksteel, with their only senior recognised option currently being ex-Leeds United favourite Luke Ayling.
Gilchrist, 21, who made 32 appearances for the Blades last term, is set to leave Stamford Bridge on a permanent deal this summer with Enzo Maresca looking to trim his squad.
On the incoming front, Boro are also in the hunt to sign NEC Nijmegen winger Sontje Hansen, with Wrexham also keen.
Meanwhile, England under-21 midfielder Hayden Hackney has been linked with several top-flight sides including Crystal Palace and West Ham, while Rav van den Berg is said to have a number of admirers in England and on the contingent.
German sides Wolfsburg and Stuttgart are among those monitoring developments, with Fulham and Brentford also said to be keen on the Dutch under-21 international.
