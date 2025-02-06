Former Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck in hospital after medical emergency before League Two game
John Fleck, the former Sheffield United midfielder, has been taken to hospital as a precaution after falling ill on the pitch before his club Chesterfield’s League Two game with Doncaster Rovers on Thursday night.
Former Scotland international Fleck, 33, was seen being stretchered off surrounded by emergency services staff some 30 minutes before the scheduled 7.45pm kick-off.
A Chesterfield statement read: “We can confirm that John Fleck has been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure after being taken ill during the pre-match warm-up.”
Kick-off was delayed by 10 minutes in a game which could see Doncaster close to within four points of Walsall at the top of League Two with victory.