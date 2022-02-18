Former Sheffield United, Rotherham United and York City manager Billy McEwan passes away

The Scot's footballing association with Yorkshire began in the late Seventies when he joined the Millers, the final club in his playing career.

McEwan entered into coaching with the Blades in September 1984 and became acting manager after Ian Porterfield’s departure in March 1986, a role which became permanent in May of that year. He held the role until January 1988.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A host of young players came through under his watch at United, including Chris Wilder, Peter Beagrie, Tony Philliskirk, Mark Todd and Martin Kuhl.

Bramall Lane, home of Sheffield United. The Blades will commemorate former boss Billy McEwan ahead of Saturday's home game with Swansea City. Picture: Getty.

He later headed across the Tinsley Viaduct to Rotherham - where he was appointed manager in April 1988. He is fondly recalled for leading the Millers to the Division Four championship in 1988-89.

It was the last time that the Millers won a divisional title, with the senior players such as Bobby Williamson, Tony Grealish and Nigel Johnson excelling alongside the likes of Billy Russell and Des Hazel and up-and-coming youngsters such as Martin Scott and Shaun Goodwin.

Shaun Goater also joined the club during McEwan's time at the club and proved an inspired signing alongside Williamson.

McEwan left Rotherham on New Year's Day 1991 following a defeat at Swansea.

He later coached for a number of years at Derby County, where he was first team caretaker manager twice and won the Central League title as coach of Derby Reserves.

He had subsequent spells in charge at Darlington, York City and Mansfield and also managed in the Caribbean with Antigua at the start of the last decade having been technical director of the Antigua and Barbuda FA.

McEwan was York manager from February 2005 until November 2007.

Rotherham will look to hold a minute's applause in memory of their former manager ahead of the game with Morecambe on Tuesday night to allow the club to offer members of McEwan's family the opportunity to be present for the tribute.

McEwan's sad passing has followed the recent death of another former 'Miller' in League Cup finalist Roy Lambert, whose life will be remembered with his family in attendance at Friday evening's game with Wigan.

A period of applause in memory of Lambert will take place ahead of match, with McEwan to be honoured with a commemoration on Tuesday.