Former Sheffield United star 'conscious and speaking' after falling ill on pitch before Chesterfield's win over Doncaster Rovers

Former Sheffield United fan favourite John Fleck was said to be ‘smiling and conscious’ after falling ill on the pitch before his current club Chesterfield’s League Two game with Doncaster Rovers on Thursday night.

The 33-year-old former Scotland international who made 256 appearances for the Blades and was key member of the team that won promotion to the Premier League in 2019, was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure after being treated on the pitch prior to kick-off at the SMH Stadium.

Chesterfield assistant manager Danny Webb provided an update after his side’s 5-2 win over promotion-chasing Rovers.

Webb said: “We saw him, he was on a stretcher as he was leaving. Conscious, speaking, with a smile on his face and he’s in good hands.

"We’ll know more tomorrow, but fingers crossed he seems to be OK.”

