Former Sheffield United star 'conscious and speaking' after falling ill on pitch before Chesterfield's win over Doncaster Rovers

Former Sheffield United fan favourite John Fleck was said to be ‘smiling and conscious’ after falling ill on the pitch before his current club Chesterfield’s League Two game with Doncaster Rovers on Thursday night.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old former Scotland international who made 256 appearances for the Blades and was key member of the team that won promotion to the Premier League in 2019, was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure after being treated on the pitch prior to kick-off at the SMH Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Webb said: “We saw him, he was on a stretcher as he was leaving. Conscious, speaking, with a smile on his face and he’s in good hands.