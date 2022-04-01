Four Stoke City players to miss Sheffield United fixture after fresh injury blow revealed

The 29-year-old defender joined the club on loan on deadline day and has since appeared six times. He was forced off against Blackpool last month and had been struggling with a knee injury while at parent club Reading.

Moore was stripped of the Royals captaincy in January but has come in for praise from Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill since his move north.

The centre-back revealed his injury on social media, stating: "In what’s already been a tough season it’s now been cut short by injury.

"Gutted but I have to use this as a chance to recover and rebuild. Thank you to all Stoke City, I really enjoyed my time there. Top club and people I wish you all the best for the rest of the season."

Stoke are already without Harry Souttar due a knee injury while a knee issue has kept Jaden Philogene-Bidace out of action.

Nick Powell was ruled out for six weeks with a quad problem at the beginning of March, so it is likely he will be ruled out for the visit of the Blades.