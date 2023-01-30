Fulham? Newcastle United? Liverpool? Sheffield United? Where next for Sander Berge?

His omission from Sheffield United's squad at Wrexham sent the message out loud and clear: Sander Berge is up for sale.

In the last transfer window the Blades dug their heels in, refusing to let the Norwegian go for anything less than a release clause thought to be around £22m – way in excess of what anyone appeared willing to pay.

But now with a takeover bringing uncertainty and a transfer embargo stopping the Blades from signing the striker they want, the Championship club are ready to come to the table.

So where could Berge be playing on February 1?

FULHAM

The early front-runners are looking for something a little extra to potentially push them into European qualification after a magnificent first season back in the Premier League – just what Berge was brought to Bramall Lane for in 2020.

A physically strong player who makes good runs from midfield and is a good tackler, Berge could be a good addition for the Cottagers.

Fulham are thought to be close to a deal for midfielder Sasa Lukic so it remains to be seen if the plan is for them to play together, or if it will be one or the other.

IN DEMAND: Sheffield United's Sander Berge

NEWCASTLE UNITED

The Magpies may be dubbed the richest club in the world thanks to their Saudi owners but they still have to be shrewd about negotiating financial fair play. A reasonably-priced central midfielder high on quality and with experience of the English game might tick a few boxes as they look to replace the seemingly Nottingham Forest-bound Jonjo Shelvey.

Said to be offering a loan with an obligation to buy but in their predicament the Blades need as much cash up front as possible.

LIVERPOOL

HEADING OUT? Brighton and Hove Albion are expected to bank big money for Moises Caicedo

Long-time admirers of Berge, and the feeling is mutual. When he played there in the Champions League in November 2019, Berge was quoted as saying: “Playing at Anfield is a dream for everyone in the world, and not least for Norwegians. Liverpool are the best team (at the time) and have the most fans.

“So I could certainly like to play at Anfield as often as possible.”

The more telling quote could have been manager Jurgen Klopp’s at the weekend: "Nothing will happen in this transfer window, not at all."

Much as Liverpool’s midfield needs freshening up their midfield, they too are up for sale.

LIVERPOOL LINK: Sander Berge plays at Anfield in 2020

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

The Seagulls have also been linked with Moises Caicedo expected to leave on deadline day.

Although Berge can play all midfield roles, he would not be the most like-for-like replacement for Caicedo but with around £70m expected to be burning a hole in their pocket, as well as the funds from Leandro Trossard's move to Arsenal, Brighton's shrewd recruiters will not just be looking to replace what has gone but strengthen what remains as, like Fulham, they look to make the most of an excellent start to the season.

CHELSEA

Had a loan move for Berge rejected in the summer and are currently spending money like confetti, but do not seem to be near the front of the queue this month.

AC MILAN

Showed interest in the summer, but not at the Blades' asking price it seems unlikely they will be able to force their way through a crowded field.

SHEFFIELD UNITED

"It doesn't mean Sander's going anywhere, Sander's happy here," insisted Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom when he explained why the midfielder was left out in north Wales.

It sounded pretty optimistic, though.

Berge has long been touted for a move and if this can clear United's transfer embargo, allowing them to sign a replacement for Reda Khadra and bring in a player like Lewis O'Brien to replace the Norwegian, keep Iliman Ndiaye and leave some cash in the bank, it surely makes sense. There are a lot of 'ifs' there to be achieved in a short time-frame, however.

