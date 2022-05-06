Fulham to be without key man for trip to Sheffield United as Liverpool loanee suffers setback

The Welsh international defender has only missed three Championship games since joining the Cottagers on loan in January. In that time has scored two goals and provided two assists en route to helping Fulham win the title.

Fulham boss Marco Silva celebrated winning the Championship with his side on Monday night following a thumping 7-0 victory over Luton Town, a result which knocked the Hatters below the Blades on goal difference.

"Neco Williams has a small issue in his knee, nothing serious but he won’t be available for the next match. All the others are ok," confirmed Silva.

"[We are] playing against a very good side. We have to respect them. They are fighting for something very important and I’m 100 per cent sure the atmosphere in that stadium will be fantastic."

Fulham's preparation for their final game of the season has been an unusual one, with the squad given time off to celebrate their title win while also enjoying a paintball session together.

Silva added: "It was something we planned with our guys and it was normal to do after the match because it was supposed to be a day off but we wanted to be together and did it.

"It was a good moment for us, we enjoyed it. Some enjoyed it more than the others, that is normal. Yesterday, we were off but today we prepared for the moment with a normal session before Sheffield."