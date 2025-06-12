Future of Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder cast into doubt ahead of crunch board meeting
Wilder’s Blades missed out on automatic promotion to the Premier League less than a four weeks ago following an agonisingly play-off final defeat to Sunderland last month – in a season which saw them amass 92 points.
Despite a very strong and consistent Championship 2024-25 season under Wilder, there are reportedly splits among United’s seven-strong board as to whether the Yorkshireman is the best candidate to lead the club in the long term – with differences regarding the club’s future recruitment strategy cited as one area of contention.
This despite Wilder signing a new three-year deal in late January, contracting him at the club until 2028, alongside assistant Alan Knill and first-team coach Matt Prestridge – in a vote of faith, seemingly.
US-based consortium COH Sports completed their takeover at Bramall Lane last Christmas.
Wilder is in his second spell in charge at boyhood club United.
